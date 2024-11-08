Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $14,562.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $14,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,666.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.94 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.