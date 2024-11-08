Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,559,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 30.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 55.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.