Cormark Has Positive Outlook of Lundin Gold FY2024 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Cormark has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.42.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.73. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Insiders sold a total of 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 over the last three months. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

