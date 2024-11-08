COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 4176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Articles

