Contrasting Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cell MedX and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.53%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Cell MedX.

This table compares Cell MedX and Delcath Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -4.58 Delcath Systems $2.07 million 146.87 -$47.68 million ($2.55) -4.29

Cell MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Cell MedX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cell MedX and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A Delcath Systems -474.22% -312.48% -118.65%

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Cell MedX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cell MedX

(Get Free Report)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions in the United States. The company develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. It also develops eBalance Home and eBalance Pro System for temporary relief of shoulder, waist, back, neck, arms, and legs. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.