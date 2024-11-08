Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 1,654 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

