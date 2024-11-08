Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 1,813 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $179.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

