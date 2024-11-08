Consolidated Planning Corp Has $12.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

