Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $156.43 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $98.72 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.