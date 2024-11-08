Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.10 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

