Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 612 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $154.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $140.98 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

