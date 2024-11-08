Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,842 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 273.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $612,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

AMGN stock opened at $321.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.96 and its 200-day moving average is $316.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

