CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $124.00 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

