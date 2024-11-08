Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $210.29 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.87 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.93.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

