Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $32.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

