Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $86,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of PII opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Realty Income: This Dividend Stock Is a Strong Inflation Hedge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.