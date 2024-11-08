Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,799 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,209,000 after buying an additional 5,583,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,680,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 483,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 436,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 310,042 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.00 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

