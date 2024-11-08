Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 486,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

