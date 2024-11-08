Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTWG opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average of $197.74. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.53 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

