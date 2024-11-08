Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50,208 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 356.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.