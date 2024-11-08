Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CARR opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.