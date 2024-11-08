Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $68.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

