Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 967 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

XYLD stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

