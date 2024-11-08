Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

