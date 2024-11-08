Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Truist Financial by 97.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 147.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

