Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 8,311 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS BALT opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

