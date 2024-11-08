Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

ALL opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $198.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.