Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

