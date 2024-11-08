Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

