Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.25. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.20 and a 12-month high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

