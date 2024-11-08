Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 2,022,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.