Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.670-5.990 EPS.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $151.22 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

