CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $66.36 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,223,000 after buying an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 310.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 851,364 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 105.9% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,082,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

