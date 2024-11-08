CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.