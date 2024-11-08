Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.94. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 39,715 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 81,718 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.