Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $171.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $153.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $162.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

