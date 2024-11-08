Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Clarus Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 64,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Clarus has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

