Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Darci L. Congrove Purchases 750 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Darci L. Congrove bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $54,626.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.5 %

CIVB opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.78. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.