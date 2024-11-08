City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Sells $237,860.72 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $237,860.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,521.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.46. City Holding has a 12-month low of $92.76 and a 12-month high of $135.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in City by 137.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

