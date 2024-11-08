Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

