Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,819,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,426,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

