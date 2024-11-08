Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 275.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.79.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

