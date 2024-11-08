Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Lifted by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average is $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

