Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Matthew Farrell Sells 300,000 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

