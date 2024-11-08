Channel Wealth LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

