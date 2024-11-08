Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 1669197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceridian HCM stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

