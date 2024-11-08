CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

CeriBell Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Get CeriBell alerts:

CeriBell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.