Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, RTT News reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,434.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 653,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,578. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

