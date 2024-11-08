Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.75 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.75 ($1.48), with a volume of 88012961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.65 ($1.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 525.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.88.

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($80,057.28). In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £61,500 ($80,057.28). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,583.86). Insiders bought 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

