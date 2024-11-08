Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 334296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEPU

Central Puerto Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 62.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.